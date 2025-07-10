Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- The Stars traded Matt Dumba to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a swap of defensemen Thursday, with Dallas getting Vladislav Kolyachonok and a 2028 second-round pick.

Dumba never had an impact after signing a $7.5 million, two-year contract in free agency last year. He was a healthy scratch for all 18 playoff games as the Stars lost in the Western Conference final for the third consecutive year.

The 30-year-old Dumba had one goal and nine assists in 63 games during the regular season. It was the fewest goals for Dumba since scoring one in 13 games as a rookie with Minnesota in 2013-14.

Dumba has 258 points (84 goals, 174 assists) in 737 games over 12 seasons. Pittsburgh will be his fourth team in three seasons after he spent the first 10 years of his career with the Wild.

Kolyachonok played for the Penguins and Utah last season, recording seven points (two goals) in 35 games. The 24-year-old's career began in 2021-22 when the Utah franchise was in Arizona. He has 14 points (four goals) in 74 career games.