Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Forward Kaapo Kakko signed a three-year contract with the Kraken on Tuesday with an average annual value of $4.525 million.

The Kraken acquired the 24-year-old Kakko from the New York Rangers on Dec. 18 in exchange for defenseman Will Borgen, a 2025 third-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick. The Finland native was the No. 2 overall pick by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL draft.

Kakko had a career-high 44 points with 14 goals and 30 assists in 79 games with the Rangers and Kraken last season. His 30 assists were also a career-best.

"Getting a contract done with Kaapo was a top priority this summer," general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "We knew quickly he'd be a big part of our team moving forward. He's got size, skill and tremendous playmaking ability, and isn't afraid of going to the net. He fit in immediately with our group, and we're thrilled to have him under contract."

With the Kraken, he had 10 goals and 20 assists in 49 games. He also tied his career-high for points in a game with three assists in Seattle's 4-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 18. Kakko was tied for second in points, third in assists and power-play goals, and sixth in goals for Seattle.