Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk said he remains undecided about getting surgery before the 2025-26 season but acknowledged he could miss significant time should he require it.

Tkachuk, 27, revealed after the season that he sustained a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia injury while playing for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. He missed the final 25 games of the NHL regular season but returned for Game 1 of the Panthers' first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tkachuk had 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists) in 23 games during the playoffs, including seven points in the final against Edmonton, to lead the Panthers to their second straight Stanley Cup championship.

Coach Paul Maurice said his star forward was "a mess" healthwise heading into the postseason.

"We weren't hopeful at the start that he would survive the first round," he said.

Tkachuk said after the season that it was "50/50" whether he'd have surgery, adding that the offseason provided ample time to make that call. Tkachuk told ESPN on Friday that "I'm still hoping to hit the ice as soon as possible." Should he decide to go under the knife, Tkachuk said, it's likely he'll miss multiple months of action.

"If I do get the surgery, it'll definitely be the first two or maybe three months if that's the case. But it's still undecided at this point," said the Panthers star, whose contract and cap hit could be placed on long-term injured reserve during his recovery.

It's been a notable offseason for Tkachuk. He appears on the cover of EA Sports' NHL 26 and is featured with brother Brady and father Keith on the cover of the game's deluxe edition.

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk were among the first six players named to the 2026 U.S. men's Olympic hockey roster for the Winter Games in Italy next year. Matthew Tkachuk also married fiancée Ellie Connell in July.

All of that was after another epic, multiday Stanley Cup celebration by the Panthers in Fort Lauderdale and Miami that featured spontaneous appearances at bars, clubs and beaches as well as a championship parade.

The Panthers' chances for a third straight Stanley Cup received a boost this summer when GM Bill Zito was able to re-sign a trio of star veteran free agents: center Sam Bennett (8 years, $64 million), defenseman Aaron Ekblad (8 years, $48 million), and winger Brad Marchand (6 years, $31.5 million).

Tkachuk said that he wasn't surprised that all three players wanted to remain with the Panthers but that he was amazed that Zito found a way to make the money work under the salary cap.

"I thought that the way the money was tied up, you didn't know it was going to be possible, and somehow it was," he said. "Everybody was taken care of so well, and Bill did a great job of making sure it could happen. I think they all got rewarded very well, and I'm just so excited to have a chance to hopefully run it back with them this year."

Tkachuk said he was confident that Ekblad would return, having been a Panther since he was drafted by Florida first overall in 2014. He was a little less certain about Bennett and especially Marchand, who both had a chance to break the bank in free agency.

"When Marchand first got traded [at the deadline this spring], I would've thought there was never a chance that we were going to be able to keep everybody. But as time goes on and you have success and you get to know guys' wants and desires for the rest of their career, you can start connecting the dots," Tkachuk said. "People just don't want to leave Florida when they come [here]. We have too good of a thing going right now, and everybody wants to be a part of it."