NHL 26 reveals Matthew Tkachuk as cover star and sets release date

EA Sports has revealed Matthew Tkachuk as the NHL 26 cover star and confirmed that the title will be released on Sep. 12, 2025, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Tkachuk contributed heavily to the Florida Panthers ' back-to-back Stanley Cup victories over the last two seasons, scoring the title-winning goal in this year's showdown with the Edmonton Oilers.

While Tkachuk is the only athlete on the Standard Edition cover, his brother Brady and father Keith are joining him on the cover of the Deluxe Edition. The Tkachuks follow in the footsteps of brothers Quinn, Jack , and Luke Hughes, who decorated the previous iteration's cover.

The Deluxe Edition will come with a week of advanced access as well as several in-game items, while both versions of the game offer several pre-order benefits, including a 99 OVR card for the current iteration of the series.

NHL 26 will feature gameplay enhanced by NHL EDGE data, X-Factors that improve player abilities, a revamped Be A Pro mode following an athlete from rookie to superstar, and the fresh HUT Seasons mode.