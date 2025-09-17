Open Extended Reactions

SANDY, Utah -- Connor Ingram and the Utah Mammoth have agreed to part ways, and the veteran goaltender will not participate in training camp.

General manager Bill Armstrong said Ingram will be placed on waivers, clearing the way for him to sign with another team before the regular season starts in October. Ingram did not report for the opening day of training camp Wednesday at Utah's new practice facility in Sandy.

"We had a mutual agreement where we said, 'Hey, listen, we have our goaltenders,'" Armstrong said. "It's probably best for him not to come to camp and put himself in a [tough] situation."

Ingram began last season as Utah's top goaltender. He went 9-8-4 with a 3.27 goals-against average and .882 save percentage in 22 games. He was hampered by injuries before entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on March 9 following his mother's death from breast cancer.

Ingram, 28, had a previous stint in the player assistance program in 2021 for treatment of depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

"We're excited for him and his path to recovery. That's the biggest thing," Armstrong said. "He will either get a chance to play for another NHL team or he will go to the American Hockey League and resume his play. But at the end of the day, he will be playing and that's what we're so excited for."

Although Ingram was cleared to play again on Aug. 20, Utah had already decided to move on. The Mammoth signed Karel Vejmelka to a contract extension in March and added veteran goaltender Vitek Vanecek on a one-year deal in July.

Vejmelka posted a 26-22-8 record for Utah last season while starting 55 of 58 games. He had a 2.58 GAA and .904 save percentage, setting career highs in wins, save percentage and GAA.

"He showed us he can win games," Utah coach André Tourigny said. "He can show up for us some nights when we struggle [offensively] and win the game for us. He showed us again he can bounce back. He showed he can be consistent. So he proved a lot to himself and to everybody last year."

Vejmelka started every game except one over the final two months of the regular season. He believes the extended ice time has prepared him well for a larger role this season.

"I feel comfortable game by game, and I just feel more comfortable in every moment," Vejmelka said.

Vanecek gives Utah another experienced option at goaltender. He has a 96-56-21 record, 2.83 GAA, .902 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 188 career NHL appearances with Florida, San Jose, New Jersey and Washington over the past five seasons.