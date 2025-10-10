NEW YORK -- New York Islanders winger Jonathan Drouin has been suspended one game for cross-checking Pittsburgh's Connor Dewar in the head late in Thursday night's game.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the ban Friday after holding a disciplinary hearing to review the play.

Drouin, 30, was given a five-minute major penalty and ejected with a game misconduct for the cross-check in a post-whistle scrum with 15 seconds left that sent Dewar to the ice Thursday night.

This is Drouin's first career suspension in the league. He will miss the Islanders' home opener Saturday night against Washington. He'll forfeit $20,833 in salary, with the money going to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.