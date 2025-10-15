Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Mika Zibanejad was at a loss for words after he and the New York Rangers made history Tuesday night by becoming the first team in NHL history to get shut out in each of its first three home games of the season.

"I don't know whether to laugh or cry," Zibanejad said after a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. "I honestly don't know."

The Rangers' 180-minute drought at Madison Square Garden is the second-longest to start a season at home, behind only the now-defunct Pittsburgh Pirates in 1928. They went the first 187:19 without a goal at Duquesne Gardens before Hib Milks scored. The Pirates' streak was longer because of overtime.

The previous longest in the modern era among teams that still exist was 155:17 by the Florida Panthers in 2001.