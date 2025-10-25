Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Kraken on Saturday placed veteran forward Jared McCann on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

In addition to being one of the club's top goal scorers, McCann, 29, has also been one of Seattle's most reliable veterans up front. He scored 29 goals in 80 games in 2023-34, and landed at 20 in 82 last season. In five contests this season, McCann has three goals and four points.

The Kraken, who host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, at Climate Pledge Arena, also announced that veteran defenseman Brandon Montour, 31, has returned to the team. Montour, who signed with the Kraken last season after helping the Florida Panthers to the 2024 Stanley Cup, has four points in four games this season.