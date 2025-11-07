Open Extended Reactions

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Devils center Cody Glass returned to the lineup Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens, and forward Connor Brown remained out.

Glass was activated from injured reserve after he missed seven games following his injury Oct. 21 against Toronto. The 26-year-old Glass had two goals in six games to start the season.

Brown, 31, has missed three games with an undisclosed upper-body injury after totaling five goals and one assist in 11 games.

"Glasser came in feeling better than expected from yesterday and is good to go," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said after the team's morning skate. "Brown, on the other hand, wasn't feeling as good and he's not where they want him to be, so that's going to take a little more time to resolve."

New Jersey went 4-2-1 in Glass' absence, losing three of four on a road trip going into its home game against Montreal in a matchup of the Eastern Conference's division leaders.

"It's good to be back," Glass said. "It sucks to watch from a distance. To be back at home, it's awesome."

Keefe expected to slot Glass into the third-line center spot, with Dawson Mercer returning to the wing.

To make room for Glass on the roster, defenseman Brett Pesce was placed on IR.