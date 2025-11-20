Open Extended Reactions

New York Islanders rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer has played his way into Canadian Olympic team consideration.

The Islanders confirmed that Schaefer, 18, has made Team Canada's long list for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games scheduled for next February. Schaefer has entered the IOC's drug testing protocol for Olympic eligibility, as was first reported by Sportsnet.

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in June's NHL draft, wasn't one of the 13 defensemen invited to national team orientation camp this past summer. But the incredible start to his first NHL season has landed him on Team Canada's radar.

Schaefer has 15 points in 20 games entering Thursday night, the most for any rookie skater this season. He's also averaging 22:30 per game in ice time, the highest among rookies.

It's widely expected that most of the seven Team Canada defensemen from their 4 Nations Face-Off championship last February would make the Winter Olympics roster, barring any injuries. But the roster is eight defensemen deep, potentially opening the door to a player like Schaefer for that additional spot.

The Hamilton, Ontario, native previously represented Canada internationally in the under-18 and U20 world junior championships.

Schaefer is among a handful of young NHL stars pushing for Team Canada roster spots this season, a list that also includes Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini.

Each Olympic team's 25-man roster is due by Dec. 31.