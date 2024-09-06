Open Extended Reactions

Latrell Mitchell will be forced to serve his one-match ban at the start of next season, after the NRL officially rejected South Sydney's claims he is fit to play in round 27.

The NRL confirmed on Friday the Rabbitohs' last-round match against the Sydney Roosters could not count towards Mitchell's ban as he was not considered fit.

Latrell Mitchell spotted at the Rabbitohs Round 26 match against the Panthers. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Mitchell has not played since injuring his foot against Penrith on July 4. The Rabbitohs said last month he would not play again this season.

After he was hit with a one-game ban for a photo that showed him with white powder, Souths pushed for Mitchell to be considered fit.

That long-running argument ended on Friday morning, less than 12 hours out from the Rabbitohs' clash with the Roosters.

"The NRL has informed South Sydney Rabbitohs that Latrell Mitchell will not serve his suspension in round 27," an NRL spokesperson said.

"Based on information provided, the NRL is not satisfied that the player is fit and available to play in round 27.

"The NRL sought clarification and further information from the club concerning the player's fitness and availability to participate in the match, including a fitness assessment.

"Despite several requests, this was not provided in the time required to make a proper and informed assessment of the player's fitness to participate in the match this evening.

"The player will serve the one-match suspension when he is fit and available to play in the 2025 NRL season."

Players are traditionally able to serve bans while injured, with Canterbury lock Jaeman Salmon and Parramatta second-rower Kelma Tuilagi doing so this year.

But the NRL have argued that Mitchell's case is different to others, given he was already out injured when he was accused of bringing the game into disrepute.

The Rabbitohs had been adamant that should not matter, and then sought three separate medical reports to convince the NRL that Mitchell was fit to play this week.

Legal advice was also sought, with the Rabbitohs objecting to the notion that Mitchell should undergo a fitness test in front of an independent expert.

The situation at one stage grew even more comical, when Souths attempted to play Mitchell in Friday night's match once initially told he could not serve his ban.

That push too was shut down, given Mitchell was not named on the Rabbitohs' 22-man team list on Tuesday afternoon.

Ultimately the decision means the fullback will be forced to sit out the first game of South Sydney's 2025 season under returning coach Wayne Bennett, assuming he is fit.

His ban will serve as another hangover in what has been a miserable season for the Rabbitohs, who sacked coach Jason Demetriou in May and will likely finish the year in 15th.