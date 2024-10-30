Open Extended Reactions

South Sydney captain Cameron Murray could be sidelined for the start of the Rabbitohs' 2025 NRL campaign after sustaining a wrist injury on international duty.

Murray will not play in Australia's Pacific Championships final after suffering a scapholunate injury while playing for the Kangaroos.

The scapholunate is the central ligament in the wrist and is known to have a lengthy recovery period.

Souths explained that 26-year-old lock Murray would meet with a specialist to determine his next course of action.

"He (Murray) will see a surgeon next week upon his return to Sydney," Souths said in a statement.

"The injury may require Murray to undergo a scapholunate reconstruction, which would see him undertake an extensive period of rehabilitation.

Cameron Murray suffered the in Australia's Pacific Championships win over New Zealand in Christchurch Joe Allison/Getty Images)

"The Rabbitohs will provide an update once Cameron has seen a surgeon and received a final diagnosis and a plan has been established for his rehabilitation and recovery."

Murray's 2024 campaign was heavily impacted by a hip flexor problem, and he also had to juggle an ongoing bursa in his knee.

It remains unclear if the Kangaroos would draft another forward into their squad for the Pacific Championships final, where they will face either New Zealand or Tonga at CommBank Stadium next Sunday.