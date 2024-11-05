Australia to claim the Pacific Cup double

Open Extended Reactions

The Pacific Championships have reached the finals and thanks to last week's Tongan upset, the men's final has an unexpected flavour to it. The 2021 Rugby League World Cup Final was unexpectedly fought out between Australia and Samoa, now it is Tonga's turn to take a shot at an international trophy against the might of the Kangaroos.

The afternoon of international rugby league kicks off with Papua New Guinea taking on Samoa for the Women's Pacific Bowl. That game is followed by the Jillaroos of Australia taking on the Kiwi Ferns in the Women's Pacific Cup final.

After the Men's Pacific Cup final between Australia and Tonga we have the Men's Pacific Bowl final between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Women's Pacific Bowl Final

Papua New Guinea vs. Samoa

Sunday 10th November 11:35am (AEDT)

Commbank Stadium, Parramatta

Papua New Guinea: 1. Shae Yvonne De La Cruz 2. Jenny Wesley 3. Belinda Gwasamun 4. Leila Kerowa 5. Lyiannah Allan 6. Sera Koroi 7. Ua Ravu 8. Elsie Albert 9. Therese Aiton 10. Essay Banu 11. Sareka Mooka 12. Emily Veivers 13. Gloria Kaupa Bench: 14. Delailah Ahose 15. Jessikah Reeves 16. Yolanda Taute 17. Mala Mark Reserves: 18. Talitha Kunjil 19. Meli Joe 20. Lilah Malabag 21. Roswita Kapo

Samoa: 14. Jetaya Faifua 2. Mercedez Taulelei-Siala 3. Lindsay Tui 4. Sarina Masaga 5. Jessica Patea 6. Tavarna Papalii 7. Pauline Piliae 8. Annetta Nuuausala 9. Destiny Brill 12. Christian Pio 11. Monalisa Soliola 17. Evah McEwen 13. Sienna Lofipo Bench: 15. Simone Karpani 16. Pihuka Berryman-Duff 18. Jasmine Fogavini 20. Viena Tinao Reserves: 21. Ella-Jaye Harrison-Leaunoa 22. Claudia Brown 25. Tafao Asaua

Officials

Referee: Karra-Lee Nolan Touchies: Paki Parkinson, Luke Saldern Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Verdict: Papua New Guinea were heavily defeated 36-0 last week by the Kiwi Ferns after losing their first game 84-0 against Australia. They looked undersized and out-paced in both games and are clearly a step behind those two juggernauts.

They meet Samoa, who beat Tonga and Fiji on the way to the Women's Pacific Bowl final. Normally you would expect the bottom team from the Cup competition to be too good for the leading team from the Bowl competition, and this might still be true. I suspect that PNG will face the same size issues in the forwards and pace issues out wide.

Tip: Samoa by 10

Australia's fullback Tamika Upton has been one of the best players in the tournament so far. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Women's Pacific Cup Final

New Zealand vs. Australia

Sunday 10th November 1:50pm (AEDT)

Commbank Stadium, Parramatta

Australia Jillaroos: 1. Tamika Upton 2. Julia Robinson 3. Isabelle Kelly 4. Tiana Penitani 5. Jakiya Whitfeld 6. Ali Brigginshaw 7. Tarryn Aiken 8. Millie Elliott 9. Olivia Higgins 10. Shannon Mato 11. Kezie Apps 12. Yasmin Clydsdale 13. Simaima Taufa Bench: 14. Keeley Davis 15. Sarah Togatuki 16. Keilee Joseph 17. Mahalia Murphy Reserves: 18. Jessica Sergis 19. Jessika Elliston 20. Abbi Church 21. Jesse Southwell

New Zealand Ferns: 1. Apii Nicholls 2. Leianne Tufuga 3. Mele Hufanga 4. Abigail Roache 5. Shanice Parker 6. Gayle Broughton 7. Tyla King 8. Brianna Clark 9. Brooke Anderson 10. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa 11. Annessa Biddle 12. Amber Hall 13. Georgia Hale Bench: 14. Ash Quinlan 15. Najvada George 16. Alexis Tauaneai 17. Otesa Pule Reserves: 18. Tiana Davison 19. Mackenzie Wiki 20. Cheyelle Robins-Reti 21. Brooke Talataina

Officials

Referee: Belinda Sharpe Touchies: Jon Stone, Phil Henderson Bunker: Peter Gough

PointsBet odds: Australia $1.24 (-10.5 $1.95) New Zealand $4.10 (+10.5 $1.85)

Verdict: And so we meet again. The two best women's teams in the world will battle it out for the Pacific Cup. When these two met in England to decide the 2021 Women's World Cup, Australia ran away with a 54-4 victory.

When they met two weeks ago, Australia managed a 14-0 win in a much tougher encounter. The Kiwis defeated PNG last week to progress to the final, but it should be noted that their 36-0 victory fell a fair distance short of Australia's 84-0 win over the same opposition.

Australia will need to minimise their mistakes and play their power game through the forwards before unleashing their exciting backs. It is worth noting once again that Jessica Sergis wasn't able to make the playing squad for this final. The Kiwis will need everything to go right for them, and even then it might not be enough to cause an upset.

Tip: Australia by 18

Isaah Yeo of Australia takes on the Tonga defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Men's final

Australia vs. Tonga

Sunday 10th November 4:05pm (AEDT)

Commbank Stadium, Parramatta

Australia: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Xavier Coates 3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Zac Lomax 6. Tom Dearden 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Harry Grant 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Hudson Young 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Matt Burton 15. Mitchell Barnett 16. Reuben Cotter 17. Lindsay Smith Reserves: 18. Ben Hunt 19. Bradman Best 20. Reece Robson

Tonga 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Moses Suli 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Sione Katoa 6. Tuimoala Lolohea 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Siliva Havili 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Taniela Paseka 17. Siua Wong Reserves: 18. Tolutau Koula 19. Keaon Koloamatangi 20. Isaiah Iongi 21. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Drew Oultram, Michael Wise Bunker: Liam Kennedy

PointsBet odds: Australia $1.12 (-18.5 $1.95) Tonga $6.20 (+18.5 $1.85)

Verdict: Australia have had a week off after their dogged 22-10 victory over the Kiwis in Christchurch. Mal Meninga has named Hudson Young in the back row to replace injured Cameron Murray, but has retained the rest of his unbeaten team. With two games under their belts and new combinations bedded down, they are ready to face a new contender in Tonga.

Tonga, bristling with top-line NRL talent, blew New Zealand away in the first half last weekend, before surviving a second half fightback. They will need to repeat that first-half performance and sustain it right through to the final siren. In Jason Taumalolo, Addin Fonua-Blake, Felise Kaufusi, Haumole Olakau'atu, Eliesa Katoa they have a world-beating pack of forwards, while their backline is a potent mix of experience and unpredictability

Still, the world champions should have an edge in the halves and backs, should the forwards hold their own in the middle of the field. At home I expect the Kangaroos to be too good.

Tip: Australia by 14

Addin Fonua-Blake of Tonga charges forward. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Men's Pacific Bowl final

New Zealand vs. PNG

Sunday 10th November 6:20pm (AEDT)

Commbank Stadium, Parramatta

New Zealand: 1. Keano Kini 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Peta Hiku 5. William Warbrick 6. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 7. Shaun Johnson 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Scott Sorensen 13. Naufahu Whyte Bench: 14. Kodi Nikorima 15. Griffin Neame 16. Marata Niukore 17. Leo Thompson Reserves: 18. Erin Clark 19. Jordan Riki 20. Casey McLean 21. Trent Toelau

Papua New Guinea: 1. Nene Macdonald 2. Elijah Roltinga 3. Robert Mathias 4. Rodrick Tai 5. Robert Derby 6. Kyle Laybutt 7. Lachlan Lam 8. Valentine Richard 9. Liam Horne 10. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 11. Rhyse Martin 12. Jeremiah Simbiken 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Judah Rimbu 15. Koso Bandi 16. Sylvester Namo 17. Ila Alu Reserves: 18. Dan Russell 19. Morea Morea 20. Sanny Wabo 21. Benji Kot

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Chris Sutton, Dave Munro Bunker: Chris Butler

PointsBet odds: New Zealand $1.09 (-19.5 $1.90) PNG $7.50 (+19.5 $1.90)

Verdict: New Zealand fought back well in the second half last week against Tonga and were a little unlucky not to get up. They will be seething that they have missed out on a chance to topple Australia in the final.

With pride on the line and the threat of relegation from next year's Cup competition, the Kiwis will be way too good for the Kumuls.

Tip: New Zealand by 24