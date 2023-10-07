ANTWERP, Belgium -- The acrobatics that Simone Biles tries are so extreme and difficult that even when she does not execute to perfection, she still ends up on a world podium.

Biles had to be content with a silver medal Saturday at the world championships -- her 28th overall since she started her harvest a decade ago -- after she over-rotated her signature Yurchenko double pike and fell backward on the mat on landing.

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil denied Biles a 22nd world title by winning the vault competition ahead of the American superstar.

A day after she became the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles tried to reclaim the title she last won in 2019 by performing her extremely difficult signature vault that nobody else does in the women's competition and only a few men attempt.

Biles' second vault was an excellent Cheng to finish with a combined score of 14.549. Andrade was nearly flawless to snatch the gold medal by 0.201 points. Yeo Seo-jeong of South Korea took the bronze with 14.416.

Andrade said she was disappointed to witness Biles fail in her quest for perfection.

"I'm happy for my result, but sad about the fall because we know how much athletes train to do this vault," Andrade said through an interpreter.

Asked whether she would try the Yurchenko double pike in competition, Andrade said it would be a "crazy" thing to do.

"I don't have the body for that," she said.

Biles, 26, became the first woman to do the Yurchenko double pike at the world championships during qualifying, and the vault is now named the Biles II because it was achieved in international competition. The American gymnast now has five skills named after her.

Simone Biles padded her medal haul at the world championships with a silver in the vault. AP Photo/Geert vanden Wijngaert

As usual, the biggest cheers and applause from the crowd during the presentation were for Biles.

First on the starting list, she kicked off the event with a massive vault but fell on her back upon landing. In addition, Biles took a half-point deduction when she did her Yurchenko because her coach, Laurent Landi, stood on the mat as a precaution, ready to assist her in case something went wrong.

But the start value of the Biles II is so high that even the fall did not hurt her chances of medaling.

After getting 15.000 points for her first vault, Andrade, who was dethroned by Biles in the all-around final, nailed a superb double twisting Yurchenko to cap her day in style.

Biles is competing at her first world championships since 2019. Her silver came a day after the four-time Olympic gold medalist won her sixth all-around crown. She also led the U.S women to a record seventh straight win in the team event earlier this week in the Belgian port city.

Biles, who has won a record 35 medals at the world championships and Olympics, has returned to competition this summer after a two-year break that she used to focus on her mental well-being after the Tokyo Olympics.

In the men's competition, Rhys McClenaghan won gold to defend his title on the pommel horse ahead of Khoi Young of the United States, who secured silver in his first world championships and gave the American men their third medal since the start of the competition. Ahmad Abu Al-Soud of Jordan was third.

Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel won the floor title with 14.866 points ahead of Kazuki Minami of Japan. Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan completed the podium.