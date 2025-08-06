        <
          U.S. gymnastics championships history: All-time winners list

          Simone Biles is the winningest athlete of all time at the U.S. gymnastics championships, with 9 titles to her name. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
          Aug 6, 2025, 03:12 PM

          The U.S. Gymnastics Championships have been held since 1963. Simone Biles holds the record for the most all-around titles, with nine (2013-2016, 2018-2019, 2021, and 2023-2024). Sam Mikulak comes in second on all-around titles, with six (2013-2016, 2018-2019). Biles also holds the record for the most individual titles across all events, with 20. New athletes will join the winner's circle this month.

          The 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships will take place in New Orleans from Aug. 7-10. Fans can expect to see three members of the U.S. women's team from the 2024 Paris Olympics: Hezly Rivera, the youngest gymnast on the squad, and Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson, who were team alternates. Fans can also check out four members of the U.S. men's team from the 2024 Summer Games: Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong, and breakout "Pommel Horse Guy" Stephen Nedoroscik. NBC, CNBC, Peacock, and the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel will broadcast the action.

          Check out all-time women's and men's U.S. Gymnastics all-around champions by year below:

          2024: Simone Biles (W), Brody Malone (M)

          2023: Simone Biles, Asher Hong

          2022: Konnor McClain, Brody Malone

          2021: Simone Biles, Brody Malone

          2020: Canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

          2019: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak

          2018: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak

          2017: Ragan Smith, Yul Moldauer

          2016: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak

          2015: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak

          2014: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak

          2013: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak

          2012: Jordyn Wieber, John Orozco

          2011: Jordyn Wieber, Danell Leyva

          2010: Rebecca Bross, Jonathan Horton

          2009: Bridget Sloan, Jonathan Horton

          2008: Shawn Johnson, David Sender

          2007: Shawn Johnson, David Durante

          2006: Nastia Liukin, Alexander Artemev

          2005: Nastia Liukin, Todd Thornton

          2004: Courtney Kupets/Carly Patterson, Paul Hamm

          2003: Courtney Kupets, Paul Hamm

          2002: Tasha Schwikert, Paul Hamm

          2001: Sean Townsend

          2000: Elise Ray, Blaine Wilson

          1999: Kristen Maloney, Blaine Wilson

          1998: Kristen Maloney, Blaine Wilson

          1997: Vanessa Atler/Kristy Powell, Blaine Wilson

          1996: Shannon Miller, Blaine Wilson

          1995: Dominique Moceanu, John Roethlisberger

          1994: Dominique Dawes, Scott Keswick

          1993: Shannon Miller, John Roethlisberger

          1992: Kim Zmeskal, John Roethlisberger

          1991: Kim Zmeskal, Chris Waller

          1990: Kim Zmeskal, John Roethlisberger

          1989: Brandy Johnson, Tim Ryan

          1988: Phoebe Mills, Dan Hayden

          1987: Kristie Phillips, Scott Johnson

          1986: Jennifer Sey, Tim Daggett

          1985: Sabrina Mar, Brian Babcock

          1984: Mary Lou Retton, Mitch Gaylord

          1983: Dianne Durham, Mitch Gaylord

          1982: Tracee Talavera, Peter Vidmar

          1981: Tracee Talavera, Jim Hartung

          1980: Julianne McNamara, Peter Vidmar

          1979: Leslie Pyfer, Bart Conner

          1978: Kathy Johnson, Kurt Thomas

          1977: Donna Turnbow, Kurt Thomas

          1976: Denise Cheshire/Robin Huebner, Kurt Thomas

          1975: Tammy Manville, Tom Beach/Bart Conner

          1974: Joan Moore Gnat, John Crosby Jr.

          1973: Joan Moore Gnat, Marshall Avener

          1972: Joan Moore Gnat/Cathy Rigby McCoy, Yoshi Takei

          1971: Joan Moore Gnat/Linda Metheny Mulvihill, Yoshi Takei

          1970: Cathy Rigby, Makoto Sakomoto

          1969: Joyce Tanac, Steve Hug

          1968: Linda Scott, Yoshi Hayasaki

          1967: N/A, Katsutoshi Kanzaki

          1966: Donna Schanezer, Rusty Mitchell

          1965: Gail Daley, Rusty Mitchell

          1964: N/A, Rusty Mitchell

          1963: Donna Schanezer, Arthur Shurlock

