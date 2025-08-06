U.S. gymnastics championships history: All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships have been held since 1963. Simone Biles holds the record for the most all-around titles, with nine (2013-2016, 2018-2019, 2021, and 2023-2024). Sam Mikulak comes in second on all-around titles, with six (2013-2016, 2018-2019). Biles also holds the record for the most individual titles across all events, with 20. New athletes will join the winner's circle this month.

The 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships will take place in New Orleans from Aug. 7-10. Fans can expect to see three members of the U.S. women's team from the 2024 Paris Olympics: Hezly Rivera, the youngest gymnast on the squad, and Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson, who were team alternates. Fans can also check out four members of the U.S. men's team from the 2024 Summer Games: Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong, and breakout "Pommel Horse Guy" Stephen Nedoroscik. NBC, CNBC, Peacock, and the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel will broadcast the action.

Check out all-time women's and men's U.S. Gymnastics all-around champions by year below:

2024: Simone Biles (W), Brody Malone (M)

2023: Simone Biles, Asher Hong

2022: Konnor McClain, Brody Malone

2021: Simone Biles, Brody Malone

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak

2018: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak

2017: Ragan Smith, Yul Moldauer

2016: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak

2015: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak

2014: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak

2013: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak

2012: Jordyn Wieber, John Orozco

2011: Jordyn Wieber, Danell Leyva

2010: Rebecca Bross, Jonathan Horton

2009: Bridget Sloan, Jonathan Horton

2008: Shawn Johnson, David Sender

2007: Shawn Johnson, David Durante

2006: Nastia Liukin, Alexander Artemev

2005: Nastia Liukin, Todd Thornton

2004: Courtney Kupets/Carly Patterson, Paul Hamm

2003: Courtney Kupets, Paul Hamm

2002: Tasha Schwikert, Paul Hamm

2001: Sean Townsend

2000: Elise Ray, Blaine Wilson

1999: Kristen Maloney, Blaine Wilson

1998: Kristen Maloney, Blaine Wilson

1997: Vanessa Atler/Kristy Powell, Blaine Wilson

1996: Shannon Miller, Blaine Wilson

1995: Dominique Moceanu, John Roethlisberger

1994: Dominique Dawes, Scott Keswick

1993: Shannon Miller, John Roethlisberger

1992: Kim Zmeskal, John Roethlisberger

1991: Kim Zmeskal, Chris Waller

1990: Kim Zmeskal, John Roethlisberger

1989: Brandy Johnson, Tim Ryan

1988: Phoebe Mills, Dan Hayden

1987: Kristie Phillips, Scott Johnson

1986: Jennifer Sey, Tim Daggett

1985: Sabrina Mar, Brian Babcock

1984: Mary Lou Retton, Mitch Gaylord

1983: Dianne Durham, Mitch Gaylord

1982: Tracee Talavera, Peter Vidmar

1981: Tracee Talavera, Jim Hartung

1980: Julianne McNamara, Peter Vidmar

1979: Leslie Pyfer, Bart Conner

1978: Kathy Johnson, Kurt Thomas

1977: Donna Turnbow, Kurt Thomas

1976: Denise Cheshire/Robin Huebner, Kurt Thomas

1975: Tammy Manville, Tom Beach/Bart Conner

1974: Joan Moore Gnat, John Crosby Jr.

1973: Joan Moore Gnat, Marshall Avener

1972: Joan Moore Gnat/Cathy Rigby McCoy, Yoshi Takei

1971: Joan Moore Gnat/Linda Metheny Mulvihill, Yoshi Takei

1970: Cathy Rigby, Makoto Sakomoto

1969: Joyce Tanac, Steve Hug

1968: Linda Scott, Yoshi Hayasaki

1967: N/A, Katsutoshi Kanzaki

1966: Donna Schanezer, Rusty Mitchell

1965: Gail Daley, Rusty Mitchell

1964: N/A, Rusty Mitchell

1963: Donna Schanezer, Arthur Shurlock

