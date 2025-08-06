U.S. gymnastics championships history: All-time winners list

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships have been held since 1963. Simone Biles holds the record for the most all-around titles, with nine (2013-2016, 2018-2019, 2021, and 2023-2024). Sam Mikulak comes in second on all-around titles, with six (2013-2016, 2018-2019). Biles also holds the record for the most individual titles across all events, with 20. New athletes will join the winner's circle this month.
The 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships will take place in New Orleans from Aug. 7-10. Fans can expect to see three members of the U.S. women's team from the 2024 Paris Olympics: Hezly Rivera, the youngest gymnast on the squad, and Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson, who were team alternates. Fans can also check out four members of the U.S. men's team from the 2024 Summer Games: Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong, and breakout "Pommel Horse Guy" Stephen Nedoroscik. NBC, CNBC, Peacock, and the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel will broadcast the action.
Check out all-time women's and men's U.S. Gymnastics all-around champions by year below:
2024: Simone Biles (W), Brody Malone (M)
2023: Simone Biles, Asher Hong
2022: Konnor McClain, Brody Malone
2021: Simone Biles, Brody Malone
2020: Canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak
2018: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak
2017: Ragan Smith, Yul Moldauer
2016: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak
2015: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak
2014: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak
2013: Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak
2012: Jordyn Wieber, John Orozco
2011: Jordyn Wieber, Danell Leyva
2010: Rebecca Bross, Jonathan Horton
2009: Bridget Sloan, Jonathan Horton
2008: Shawn Johnson, David Sender
2007: Shawn Johnson, David Durante
2006: Nastia Liukin, Alexander Artemev
2005: Nastia Liukin, Todd Thornton
2004: Courtney Kupets/Carly Patterson, Paul Hamm
2003: Courtney Kupets, Paul Hamm
2002: Tasha Schwikert, Paul Hamm
2001: Sean Townsend
2000: Elise Ray, Blaine Wilson
1999: Kristen Maloney, Blaine Wilson
1998: Kristen Maloney, Blaine Wilson
1997: Vanessa Atler/Kristy Powell, Blaine Wilson
1996: Shannon Miller, Blaine Wilson
1995: Dominique Moceanu, John Roethlisberger
1994: Dominique Dawes, Scott Keswick
1993: Shannon Miller, John Roethlisberger
1992: Kim Zmeskal, John Roethlisberger
1991: Kim Zmeskal, Chris Waller
1990: Kim Zmeskal, John Roethlisberger
1989: Brandy Johnson, Tim Ryan
1988: Phoebe Mills, Dan Hayden
1987: Kristie Phillips, Scott Johnson
1986: Jennifer Sey, Tim Daggett
1985: Sabrina Mar, Brian Babcock
1984: Mary Lou Retton, Mitch Gaylord
1983: Dianne Durham, Mitch Gaylord
1982: Tracee Talavera, Peter Vidmar
1981: Tracee Talavera, Jim Hartung
1980: Julianne McNamara, Peter Vidmar
1979: Leslie Pyfer, Bart Conner
1978: Kathy Johnson, Kurt Thomas
1977: Donna Turnbow, Kurt Thomas
1976: Denise Cheshire/Robin Huebner, Kurt Thomas
1975: Tammy Manville, Tom Beach/Bart Conner
1974: Joan Moore Gnat, John Crosby Jr.
1973: Joan Moore Gnat, Marshall Avener
1972: Joan Moore Gnat/Cathy Rigby McCoy, Yoshi Takei
1971: Joan Moore Gnat/Linda Metheny Mulvihill, Yoshi Takei
1970: Cathy Rigby, Makoto Sakomoto
1969: Joyce Tanac, Steve Hug
1968: Linda Scott, Yoshi Hayasaki
1967: N/A, Katsutoshi Kanzaki
1966: Donna Schanezer, Rusty Mitchell
1965: Gail Daley, Rusty Mitchell
1964: N/A, Rusty Mitchell
1963: Donna Schanezer, Arthur Shurlock
