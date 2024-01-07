Open Extended Reactions

ADELBODEN, Switzerland -- Manuel Feller denied the young Norwegian team another win at Adelboden in a World Cup slalom Sunday and extended Austria's unbeaten run in the discipline this season.

Feller rose from fifth after the first run to be 0.02 seconds faster than Atle Lie McGrath. First-run leader Alexander Steen Olsen fell within seconds of starting a potentially decisive run.

"I saw, 'OK, these young guns from Norway they're going really hard,'" Feller said, "so I need to go a little bit more on the limit."

His teammate Dominik Raschner, wearing low-ranked bib No. 35, was 0.23 back in third after finishing 16th in the morning run.

Feller yelled with excitement while sitting in the courseside leader's seat on seeing McGrath cross the line having lost a lead of 0.25 at the final time check.

McGrath smiled and pointed across the finish area to his opponent. He finished second at Adelboden for the second straight time after being edged by teammate and close friend Lucas Braathen one year ago.

Austria has won all three men's slaloms this season, with Feller's season-opening win at Gurgl, Austria, followed by Marco Schwarz's victory at Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.

Feller's fifth career World Cup win, all in slalom, lifted him atop the seasonlong discipline standings above Schwarz, whose season was ended last month by a crash in downhill.

The fog that affected visibility Saturday -- when Norway had five top-10 finishers in giant slalom -- was still present on the Chuenisbärgli course.

Olympic champion Clément Noël was among the racers failing to finish the first run, skiing out within 10 seconds.

Adelboden opened a peak midseason stretch for men's slalom racers, who also visit storied venues in Wengen, Switzerland, then Kitzbühel and Schladming in Austria over the next 17 days.