SOELDEN, Austria -- Norwegian ski star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde will miss the entire 2024-25 season because his injured left shoulder requires surgery again, nine months after he crashed badly in a downhill in Switzerland.

Kilde said in a statement from the Norwegian ski federation Wednesday that he needs "another surgery to fully fix the shoulder. This unfortunately means I won't be competing this winter."

The 32-year-old Kilde, a two-time Olympic medalist who has won 21 World Cup races, had surgery to repair a severe cut and nerve damage in his right calf, plus two torn ligaments in his shoulder, after a terrifying crash near the finish of a downhill in Wengen in January.

Kilde went back on skis in June, but his recovery suffered a setback the following month due to an infection in his shoulder "that caused some complications," he said. "After 10 weeks of antibiotics, I now need another surgery."

Kilde was among a slew of World Cup, Olympic and world champions to crash hard in a packed mid-season program, including his fiancée Mikaela Shiffrin.

The American Shiffrin hurt her left knee following a crash on the 2026 Olympic downhill course in Cortina d'Ampezzo, though the World Cup record holder and two-time Olympic champion returned to racing six weeks later.

"I'm fully committed to my rehab and working towards a strong comeback," said Kilde.

The World Cup season starts this weekend with two giant slaloms in Soelden, Austria, with the women racing on Saturday and the men the following day.

The season also includes the world championships in Austria in February.