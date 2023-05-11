BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungary gave up the rights to host next year's European figure skating championships Wednesday, blaming the economic impact of the war in neighboring Ukraine.

That leaves the International Skating Union seeking a new host on short notice for the January event. The ISU said it wants applications by May 26.

In a statement explaining its decision, the Hungarian National Skating Federation cited "the prolonged war in our country's neighborhood, its impact on the economy and the energy prices that are significantly affecting the sport of skating" and "lack of sufficient funding to organize a high quality competition."

This year's event was held in Finland in January without the continent's leading figure skating power, Russia, whose skaters remain excluded from ISU competitions because of the invasion of Ukraine.