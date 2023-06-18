American cyclist Magnus Sheffield has been discharged from the hospital after crashing at the Tour de Suisse on Thursday, his team Ineos Grenadiers said Sunday.

Sheffield, who came off at the same part of Thursday's Stage 5 as the crash that claimed the life of Swiss rider Gino Mäder this week, was taken to hospital with a concussion and soft tissue damage.

"He will now return home for a period of rest and recovery under the supervision of our medical team," Ineos Grenadiers said in a statement. "The thoughts of our entire team remain with Gino Mäder's family, friends and loved ones, as well as our colleagues at Team Bahrain Victorious at this time."

Mäder's Bahrain Victorious team as well as Tudor Pro Cycling and Intermarche-Circus-Wanty all withdrew from the race in the wake of Thursday's crash.

Mäder, 26, had crashed on the road and fell into a ravine where he was found unresponsive by the race doctor and resuscitated before being airlifted to the hospital, where he died Friday.

Stage 6 of the eight-day race was canceled Friday, with riders, including those from Bahrain Victorious, completing a shortened route together as a mark of respect for Mäder. The race resumed Saturday.