Here are all the Indians who've achieved Asian Games 2023 qualification mark

The Inter-State Athletics meet, which took place in Bhubaneswar last week, was allocated as the primary qualifying event for the upcoming Asian Games by the Athletics Federation of India. This was also the last event in India to achieve the mark.

As of now, over 70 Indian athletes achieved the qualification standard set by the AFI, both at the event and while competing abroad [Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable, who were the only athletes exempted from the meet].

Some athletes, such as long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, had achieved the qualification standard while competing abroad, but as per the AFI selection policy all athletes except the above mentioned had to compete at the Inter-States as well to seal his berth in the Asian Games contingent.

While multiple athletes have met the qualification standard in a few events, the AFI selection panel is likely to choose only the top two in each discipline. The AFI is expected to finalize the list in the coming weeks. They will also announce the relay teams along with the final squad.

Here's is a list of athletes who went past the qualification mark at the Inter-State, unless stated otherwise.

Men's Javelin Throw | AG Qualification Mark: 78.23m | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 88.06m

Neeraj Chopra - 88.67 [achieved at Doha Diamond League]

Rohit Yadav - 83.28m

Kishore Kumar Jena - 82.87m

Shivpal Singh - 81.96m

Men's Long Jump | AG Qualification Mark: 7.95m | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 8.24m

Murali Sreeshankar - 8.41m

Jeswin Aldrin - 7.98m

Murali Sreeshankar currently has the world's 2nd-best jump this year

Men's Triple Jump | AG Qualification Mark: 16.60m | 2018 Gold Medal: 16.77m

Praveen Chithravel - 17.07m

Abdulla Aboobacker - 16.88m

Eldhose Paul - 16.75m

Men's Decathlon | AG Qualification Mark: 7500 pts | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 7878 pts

Tejaswin Shankar - 7576 points

Men's 400m | AG Qualification Mark: 46.17s | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 44.89s

Muhammed Ajmal - 45.51s

Muhammed Anas - 45.63s

Muhammed Anas Yahiya - 45.63s

Amoj Jacob - 45.91s

Men's 800m | AG Qualification Mark: 1:49.05s | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 1:46.15s

Krishan Kumar - 1:46.17s - Men's 800m

Mohammed Afsal P - 1:47.47s - Men's 800m

Pradeep Senthilkumar - 1:48.10s - Men's 800m

Men's 1500m | AG Qualification Mark: 3:47.84s | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 3:44.72s

Jinson Johnson - 3:42.77s

Ajay Kumar Saroj - 3:42.96s

Shashi Bhushan Singh - 3:43.93s

Yoonus Shah - 3:44.22s

Rahul - 3:45.05s

Sachelal Patel - 3:44.33s

Narender Singh - 3:46.67s

Rahul Baloda - 3:46.73s

Ritesh Ohre - 3:46.75s

Arjun Waskale - 3:46.85s

Sonu - 3:47.32s

Men's 5000m | AG Qualification Mark: 14:00.00s | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 13:43.17s

Gulveer Singh - 13:34:23s - Men's 5000m

Harman Jot - 13:44:25s - Men's 5000m

Hemraj Gurj - 13:45:91s - Men's 5000m

Kuldeep Singh - 13:48.06 - Men's 5000m

Harjodhvir Singh - 13:59.37 - Men's 5000m

Men's 10,000m | AG Qualification Mark: 29.30.00 | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 29:00.29

Kartik Kumar - 29:01:84s

Gulveer Singh - 29:03:78s

Pritam Kumar - 29:22:36s

Harman Jot Singh - 29:26:86s

Men's High Jump | AG Qualification Mark: 2.24m | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 2.30m

Sarvesh Anil Kushare - 2.24m

Jesse Sandesh - 2.24m

Men's Shot Put | AG Qualification Mark: 19.00m | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 20.75m

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 21.77m

Men's 400m Hurdles | AG Qualification Mark: 49.75s | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 47.66s

Yashas P - 49.37s

Santosh Kumar - 49.52s - Men's 400m Hurdles

Women's 100m Hurdles | AG Qualification Mark: 13.63s | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 13.20s

Jyothi Yarraji - 12.92s

Nithya R - 13.48s

Agasara Nandini - 13.55s

Women's Long Jump | AG Qualification Mark: 6.45m | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 6.55m

Ancy Sojan - 6.51m

Shaili Singh - 6.49m

Women's 400m Hurdles | AG Qualification Mark: 57.48s | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 55.30s

R Vithya Ramraj - 56.01s

Sinchal Kaveramma - 56.76s

Women's 400m | AG Qualification Mark: 52.96s | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 50.09s

Anjali Devi - 51.48s

Himanshi Malik - 51.76s

R Vithya Ramraj - 52.49s

Aishwarya Mishra - 52.79m

Women's 800m | AG Qualification Mark: 2:04.57s | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 2:01.80s

Chanda - 2:03:82s

Harmilan Bains - 2:04:04s

KM Deeksha - 2:04:35s

Pooja - 4:09.52s

Women's 3000m Steeplechase | AG Qualification Mark: 9:47.00s | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 9:36.52s

Parul Chaudhary - 9:34.23s

Women's Javelin Throw | AG Qualification Mark: 56.46m | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 66.09m

Annu Rani - 58.22m

Women's Pole Vault | AG Qualification Mark: 4.10m | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 4.60m

Pavithra Venkatesh - 4.10m

Women's Triple Jump | AG Qualification Mark: 13.58m | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 14.26m

Sheena N V - 13.60m

Women's Heptathlon | AG Qualification Mark: 5654pts | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 6026 pts

Swapna Barman - 5918 points

A Nandini - 5703 points

Women's 20km Race Walk | AG Qualification Mark: 1:35.00h | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 1:29:15s

Bhawna Jat - 1:37:03s

Women's Hammer Throw | AG Qualification Mark: 62.03m | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 71.42m

KM Rachna - 65.03m

Tanya Chaudhary - 63.16m

Women's Shot Put | AG Qualification Mark: 16.30m | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 19.66m

Kiran Baliyan - 17.17m

Manpreet Kaur - 16.61m

Abha Khatua - 16.39m

Women's High Jump | AG Qualification Mark: 1.80m | 2018 AG Gold Medal: 1.96m

Pooja - 1.80m