In 2023 so far, Neeraj Chopra has two table-topping Diamond League efforts, an injury which stayed as a question mark in his mind and the goal to stay 100% for the loaded season ahead.

The Olympic champion admitted that the injury - a muscle strain that saw him miss a month with three competitions - in a season with the World Championships and Asian Games is why he has not been pushing himself too much. His best this season is 88.67 meters, while his personal best last year was 89.94m.

It's a mark of how much his confidence has grown, much more than the 90m mark that is often asked of him.

"In Lausanne, the weather was a challenge, and the injury was at the back of my mind," Neeraj said in an interaction arranged by the Sports Authority of India. It took him five throws to hit his stride, but once he grew comfortable with his fitness and increased his run-up speed, the 87.66m mark was enough to go on top.

"To be honest, my mind was on the injury, it was a big question mark whether I can push myself 100%. In training before this, I had done two sessions and it was fine but during the competition, it was different. The weather was cold and it had rained a bit. So for the first three or four throws I was trying but there was this barrier in my mind somehow. Then I started feeling like I could push myself and I warmed up better and by the fifth throw I increased my speed after a discussion with my coach and that improved the throw."

This was a slight departure from the pattern where he usually gets a big throw early on, but there is not much to read into it. "I want to give my 100% on each throw, [but] every throw can't be 89m, it will be up and down. However now one thing [I know] even if I haven't had good throws to start, I have the belief in me that by the last throw I can catch up to around my personal best (in the late 80s) ," he stated. "The first throw being a good one helps you and even gets the competitor on edge, but you need to be prepared till the last throw."

Neeraj also said he fouled his first throw because it was not very good and he misread the 80m line and thought it was 75m. He knows his level but only took the time out because of his injury.

"Maybe if this was the World Championship or Asian Games, I would have pushed myself more. Here I was taking my time to throw when I am feeling the best." Last year, which he said was his best season yet in terms of numbers, saw him get injured a couple of times and even miss the Commonwealth Games. This year, with World Championships in August and the Asian Games in September, he wants to ensure he is 100% fit.

Neeraj Chopra looks at his World Championship silver medal. Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

"In sports, or even otherwise, injuries are in nobody's control and injuries always take their time to heal. My focus is to avoid getting injured and go to the Worlds 100% fit. If I am not fully fit, I won't be able to give my 100% physically or mentally, I want that confidence for the Worlds," he said.

Last year, he became the first Indian to win a silver at the Athletics Worlds and the clear goal is to do one better now, it's after all the one major gold medal missing from his illustrious trophy cabinet.

Neeraj is so focussed on his Worlds performance, that he is willing to skip the next few Diamond League meets to get at his physical best.

Neeraj Chopra holds aloft the Diamond League trophy after winning the men's javelin final in Zurich. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

"The main aim is to reach the Diamond League final, which is in Eugene this year. That is the main competition and you need points to get there. I already have 16 points (after winning in Doha and Lausanne , which is enough to take me to the final. In case I feel injury free and the team decides to compete again, I will," Neeraj said.

For now, the main aim is the World Athletics Championships in Budapest starting August 19 and then the Diamond League final and Asian games - both where he is the reigning champion. "I feel like I need to work more on my fitness if I want to do better at the World Championship. After the Worlds, there are a number of competitions back to back, the Zurich Diamond League, the DL final and the Asian Games.... I need more improvement for Worlds. I am satisfied with my throws so far, maybe not very happy but satisfied given the conditions, my injury and mindset." He also isn't worried that his throws have not reached his personal best or that figure he keeps getting reminded of. "As long as you are getting the top position among the best athletes in the world, everything is all right, irrespective of it being 89m or 85m. To be first there is a big thing for me," he repeated.