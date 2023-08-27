Former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul has died at the age of 31, according to Skate Canada.

Paul, who represented Canada at the 2014 Sochi Games and finished 18th in the ice dance competition, died in a car crash Tuesday, Canadian media reported, after a transport truck collided with a line of vehicles that were stopped in a construction zone.

According to the reports, Paul's infant son was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other people were also injured.

"It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul," Skate Canada said in a statement Friday. "A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra's dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating."

Paul skated with Mitchell Islam at the Sochi Games. The pair began dating in 2011, were married in 2021 and had their first child last year.

Paul won a silver medal at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in 2010 and retired from competitive skating in 2016.

Reuters contributed to this report.