Jessica Hull of Australia blazed to a world record in the women's 2,000 metres at the Monaco Diamond League meet on Friday, making a stunning statement ahead of the Paris Olympics as trackside fireworks exploded during her final powerful strides.

The 27-year-old Hull ran five minutes 19.70 seconds in the rarely-contested 2,000m to obliterate the previous mark of 5:21.56 set by Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi in 2021, and credited the wave lights -- fan-friendly green lights inside the track that keep pace with world records -- for helping.

"It was incredible, when I was on my own in the last lap, everyone was cheering for me," she said. "I was just looking at the lights hoping that they don't catch me.

"It is amazing to be called a world record-holder now," she added. "I am running so fast now, because I have been healthy for four years and have a really strong body now."

Hull's first Diamond League victory comes four days after she shaved more than five seconds off her personal best in the 1,500 metres to finish second behind Kenya's Faith Kipyegon at the Paris Diamond League. Kipyegon clocked a world record in that race with Hull's time being the fifth fastest ever.