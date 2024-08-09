Open Extended Reactions

Less than two weeks after earning bronze in the men's street competition, Nyjah Huston's medal looks different from when he first wore it.

The American skateboarder shared on his Instagram story Thursday that the medal's quality has deteriorated.

"These Olympic medals look great when they're brand-new," Huston said. "But, after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they're apparently not as high quality as you'd think. ... It's looking rough."

Huston joked in a later story that he guesses the medals are "meant to be in cases."

The front of the medal is beginning to chip off, while the back had parts that were completely chipped away.

"Olympics medals, maybe got to step up the quality a little bit," Huston said.

Olympic organizers became aware of Huston's viral posts, with a spokesperson telling the Daily Mail: "Paris 2024 is aware of a social media report from an athlete whose medal is showing damage a few days after it was awarded."

The organizers added that they are working with the institution in charge of the production and quality of the medals, plus Huston's national Olympic committee, to "appraise the medal to understand the circumstances and cause of the damage."

Huston arrived at the 2024 Paris Games with 23 X Games medals, 15 of which are gold, making him one of the most decorated skaters of all time.

He could have another chance at an Olympic medal in 2028 Los Angeles.