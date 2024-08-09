Open Extended Reactions

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won the first Olympic medal of her career on Friday. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Another day at the Paris Olympics has come to an end and Team GB have added six medals, including one gold, to their medal tally. Teenage climber Toby Roberts secured victory in the men's boulder and lead final before British sprinters claimed 4x100-metre relay final medals. Katarina Johnson-Thompson fell narrowly short in her bid for gold in the women's heptathlon.

- Toby Roberts wins climbing gold

- Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson settles for silver

- Team GB's track cyclists earn madison silver, sprint bronze

Team GB athletes have won 14 gold medals so far in the French capital, eight fewer than the total they managed three years ago in Tokyo.

With the likes of Emily Campbell and Laura Muir preparing to go for gold in the "City of Light" during the 19-day sporting extravaganza, ESPN will bring you all the latest news and eyebrow-raising moments. For now, take a look back at our live coverage of day 14, as it happened.