Aug. 10 Olympics schedule: Breaking, basketball, soccer

Dive deep into the Olympic history of the United States men's and women's soccer teams ahead of the 2024 Paris Games. (1:24)

The history of U.S. men's and women's Olympic soccer (1:24)

The 2024 Olympics are wrapping up. August 10th will bring exciting developments in breaking, basketball, and soccer, among other events. Can the U.S. men's basketball team and U.S. women's soccer team grab gold medals in their respective final matches? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Check out the schedule of events as they will appear on NBC, both TV and digital, below:

*Schedule includes replays of events that previously aired live.

1 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Semifinal: Serbia vs. USA

2 a.m. ET

Track & Field - Men's Marathon

3 a.m. ET

Golf - Women's Final Round (Pt. 1)

Taekwondo - M 80+kg, W 67+kg Prelims

Water Polo - Women's 7th-8th: Greece vs. Canada

3:30 a.m. ET

Modern Pentathlon - Women's Semifinal A

4 a.m. ET

Diving - Men's 10m Platform Semifinal

Handball - Women's Bronze Final: Denmark vs. Sweden

Table Tennis - Women's Team: Bronze Final

4:15 a.m. ET

Sport Climbing - Women's Combined: Final

Weightlifting - Men's 89kg, Women's 71kg Finals

4:30 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Men's & Women's K-1, C-1 Sprint: Semifinals

Taekwondo - Women's 67kg, Men's 80kg Finals

Water Polo - Women's Bronze Final: USA vs. Netherlands

5 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Bronze Final: Germany vs. Serbia

Wrestling

Mat A: Men's Freestyle 65kg Eliminations

Mat B: Women's Freestyle 76kg Eliminations

Mat C: Men's Freestyle 97kg Eliminations

5:30 a.m. ET

Weightlifting - Men's 102kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk

5:45 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Sprints: Canoe Semifinals

5:55 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Bronze Final: Mariafe/Clancy (AUS) vs. Huberli/Brunner (SUI)

6 a.m. ET

Handball - Women's Bronze Final: Denmark vs. Sweden

6:40 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Men's & Women's K-1, C-1 Sprint: Finals

6:45 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Gold Final: Ana Patricia/Duda (BRA) vs. Melissa/Brandie (CAN)

7 a.m. ET

Breaking - Women's Final

Golf - Women's Final Round (Pt. 2)

Table Tennis - Women's Team Bronze: South Korea vs. Germany

Volleyball - Men's Gold Final: France vs. Poland

7:30 a.m. ET

Modern Pentathlon - Women's Semifinal B

7:45 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Sprint: Canoe Finals

8 a.m. ET

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Group Final

Sport Climbing - Women's Combined: Final

Water Polo - Women's 5th-6th: Hungary vs. Italy

Weightlifting - Men's 102kg Final

8:30 a.m. ET

Taekwondo - M 80+kg, W 67+kg QF & SF

Wrestling - M 65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle Eliminations

9 a.m. ET

Diving - Men's Platform Final

Handball - Women's Gold Final: Norway vs. France

Table Tennis - Women's Team: Gold Final

9:30 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Gold Final: Spain vs. Australia

10 a.m. ET

Breaking - Men's Qualification

Weightlifting - Women's 81kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk

10:30 a.m. ET

Track & Field - Men's Marathon

10:45 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Sprint: Canoe, Kayak Finals

11 a.m. ET

Cycling - Track: Men's Madison Final & More

Soccer

Women's Gold Final: Brazil vs. USA

Women's Gold Final: Brazil vs. USA (Spanish Broadcast)

11:15 a.m. ET

Volleyball - Women's Bronze Final: Brazil vs. Turkiye

11:30 a.m. ET

Modern Pentathlon - Men's Final

12:15 p.m. ET

Wrestling - Finals: M 74kg & W 62kg Freestyle & More

12:20 p.m. ET

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Group Final

12:30 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Main (Finals): W 100mH, M&W 4x400m & More

1 p.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Bronze Final: Germany vs. Serbia

Track & Field - Men's & Women's 4x400m & More

1:05 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Men's High Jump: Final

1:15 p.m. ET

Table Tennis - Women's Team Gold Final: China vs. Japan

1:30 p.m. ET

Artistic Swimming - Duet: Free Routine (Final)

Diving & Athletics (Spanish Broadcast)

Taekwondo - M 80+kg, W 67+kg Bronze/Gold Finals

1:35 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Women's Javelin Throw: Final

Water Polo - Men's 7th-8th: Australia vs. Italy

2 p.m. ET

Breaking - Men's Final

2:30 p.m. ET

Weightlifting - Men's 102+kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk

3 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Bronze Final: Cherif/Ahmed (QAT) vs. Mol/Sorum (NOR)

Weightlifting - Women's 81kg Final

3:30 p.m. ET

Basketball

Men's Gold Final: France vs. USA

Men's Gold Final: France vs. USA (Spanish Broadcast)

Boxing - M&W Feather, W Middle, M Super Heavy (Finals)

Cycling - Men's Madison Final & More

3:45 p.m. ET

Artistic Swimming - Duet: Free Routine

4 p.m. ET

Weightlifting - Men's 102+kg Final

Wrestling - Finals: M 74kg, 125kg, W 62kg Freestyle

4:30 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Gold Final: Ahman/Hellvig (SWE) vs. Ehlers/Wickler (GER)

4:40 p.m. ET

Taekwondo - W 67+kg, M 80+kg Bronze/Gold Finals

5:15 p.m. ET

Wrestling - Finals: M 74kg, 125kg, W 62kg Freestyle

5:30 p.m. ET

Soccer - Women's Gold Final: Brazil vs. USA

8 p.m. ET

Table Tennis - Women's Team Final: China vs. Japan

9:30 p.m. ET

Handball - Women's Gold Final: Norway vs. France

11 p.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Final: France vs. USA

