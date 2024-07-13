Open Extended Reactions

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra took the plunge and swam in the River Seine on Saturday, in a publicity moment that French authorities hope will show the capital's river is clean enough to stage swimming events at the Olympic Games.

Oudéa-Castéra was filmed by BFM TV as she briefly swam in the Seine near the Alexandre III and Invalides bridges. She was accompanied by Alexis Hanquinquant, the Paralympic flag bearer for France.

The triathlon and marathon swimming legs of the Olympics, which run from July 26 to Aug. 11, are due to be held in the Seine. The famous river was used in the 1900 Paris Olympics.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who championed a campaign to clean up the often polluted river in time for the Games, has also promised to swim in the Seine to mark the arrival of the Olympics in Paris and the river's suitability for swimming events.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.