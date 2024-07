Bienvenue! The Paris Olympics is under way and it is has already been a historic first day in the French capital after Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper dramatically won Team GB's first female Olympic diving medal for 64 years.

With the likes of Keely Hodgkinson, Delicious Orie and Max Whitlock going for gold in the "City of Light" during the 19-day sporting extravaganza, ESPN brings you the latest news and eyebrow-raising moments from the Games' biggest events.