Sky Brown has won her second Olympic bronze medal. Garry Jones/Getty Images

Enchanté! Day 10 of the Paris Olympics is reaching its business end and Team GB have won one bronze medal. The track cycling trio of Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe and Hamish Turnbull will look to match their teammates' achievements at the velodrome yesterday by winning gold in the men's team sprint final at 7.10 p.m. Josh Kerr will hope to get the better of his archrival Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the men's 1500-metre final at the Stade de France at 7.50 p.m.

- Skateboarder Sky Brown, 16, wins back-to-back bronze medals

With the likes of Emily Campbell and Emma Finucane going for gold in the "City of Light" during the 19-day sporting extravaganza, ESPN brings you the latest news and eyebrow-raising moments from the Games' biggest events.