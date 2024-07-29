Open Extended Reactions

Michael Jung became the first rider to win the Olympic individual eventing title three times, and Britain won its first gold medal at the Paris Olympics when it successfully defended its equestrian team eventing title Monday.

Jung, a 41-year-old German rider, clinched the fourth Olympic gold medal of his illustrious career. He won individual eventing at the 2012 and 2016 Games, and his other gold was in team eventing in 2012. It was Jung's fifth Olympic medal overall; he also took silver in team eventing at the 2016 Games.

"I tried to stay really focused and to concentrate through the whole week, not thinking about the ceremony or about the third gold medal," Jung said. "It's a really special moment for me."

After completing Monday's jumping section -- the third and final part of eventing -- Jung jubilantly punched the air and then kissed his horse Chipmunk on the neck. He then took off his helmet and waved it to the crowd at the sun-baked Palace of Versailles. Other German team members watching from the side of the course jumped up and down with delight, while Jung continued patting Chipmunk.

Jung finished ahead of Australian Christopher Burton on Shadow Man with Britain's Laura Collett taking bronze on London 52.

Collett was also part of Britain's team eventing win, sealing the victory with Tom McEwen and Rosalind Canter in the jumping section -- the third part of the competition -- following Saturday's rain-soaked dressage and Sunday's cross country. Collet and McEwen also won gold in the event at the Tokyo Games three years ago with a different teammate.

"I'm on top of the world. I have never, ever ridden into an atmosphere like that," the 34-year-old Collett said after the team win. "Luckily, London is one trusty partner, so are my team."

France got the silver medal, and Japan took bronze.

Riders compete against the clock in jumping with an 80-second time limit over a distance of 500 meters while jumping over obstacles. Penalties are added depending on how many obstacles are knocked over or for going over time, as Collett fractionally did. The team with the lowest overall penalty score wins.

France's Stéphane Landois vigorously celebrated the silver medal by throwing his right arm up like a boxer's uppercut after enjoying a strong ride on Chaman Dumontceau.

Japan's bronze was its first equestrian medal since 1932 when Takeichi Nishi, the son of a baron who was popular in Hollywood circles, won the individual jumping gold at the Los Angeles Games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.