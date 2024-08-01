Open Extended Reactions

Team GB won bronze in the women's rowing double sculls race. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

PARIS -- Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne and Rebecca Wilde have claimed bronze in the women's double sculls as Team GB's highly anticipated rowing squad begins its Thursday morning gold-medal chase.

The British duo made a decent if unspectacular start in the 2,000-metre race but they soon overtook their Dutch counterparts and remained among the leaders after the halfway stage.

They fell away in the second half, and entered the final 500 metres in third place.

Their medal hopes looked uneasy as they headed towards the line, with the Netherlands, who had dropped to fourth, moving at a rapid rate, but Hodgkins-Byrne and Wilde held on to secure another medal for Team GB.

It is Wilde's debut Games, having only picked up the sport while studying at the University of Bath in 2017.

Meanwhile, Hodgkins-Byrne is competing at her second Olympic Games, having given birth to her son, Freddie, since Tokyo. She was first inspired take up the sport by watching Helen Glover and Heather Stanning winning gold at London 2012.

Hodgkins-Byrne said of the result: "I think it's starting to sink in a bit. When everyone is cheering for us, it's completely surreal but the fact they were all cheering for us was incredible. I've never been in that situation before and it's quite overwhelming. Really special.

"Freddie was awake and trying to steal my medal. I think that will have to be kept out of his way, or he might use it as something to batter me with. For me safety, I'm keeping it away from him."

Wilde added: "So wild. It's crazy. It's going to take a long time to sink in, that was amazing.

"It's just so many years of hard work. I've dreamed of coming to the Olympics and winning medals for as long as I can remember, so many people have helped me get here. To be able to do that is such a relief for me and for them as well."