Sky Brown won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

PARIS -- Team GB skateboarding star Sky Brown has reportedly dislocated her shoulder days before she competes at the Paris Olympics.

The news was first reported by the BBC, who said Brown still intends to compete in her scheduled women's park skateboarding event on Tuesday. Brown seemed to confirm the story by reposting it on Instagram.

Team GB declined to comment on the story when contacted by ESPN.

Brown, 16, arrives in the French capital as Team GB's youngest athlete.

She is one of Britain's stars of the Games having already become an Olympic medallist in Tokyo where she won bronze as the youngest-ever athlete to represent Team GB, breaking Margery Hinton's 93-year-old record from 1928 in doing so.

The teenager has already been through a difficult injury spell this year after recovering from an MCL tear in April, although she still managed to secure qualification to the Games in June.