Team GB's Oliver Wynne-Griffith & Tom George won Olympic silver on Friday after an spirited effort in the rowing men's pair final in Paris.

The British duo held a good lead with 300 metres to go and looked on course to claim gold, only to be reined in and pipped at the line by Croatia, while Switzerland claimed bronze.

Wynne-Griffith and George were aiming to become the first British men's pair since Steve Redgrave and Matthew Pinsent in 1996 to win gold in the event, but were denied after a photo finish.

Croatian brothers Valent and Martin Sinković came back to defend their Olympic title after winning gold at Tokyo 2020. They also won gold in the double sculls in Rio in 2016.