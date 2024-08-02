Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Team GB gold medal hope Josh Kerr is preparing to stare down Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen as a battle of egos takes to the track in what is shaping up to be a thrilling men's 1500-metre race at the Paris Olympics.

The event boasts a packed field, with arch rivals and gold medal favourites Kerr and Ingebrigtsen in an ever-continuing war of words.

Ingebrigtsen's latest taunt came on Thursday when he said Kerr is known as "the Brit who never competes," referencing the Scot's choosing not to compete in any 1500m events this year. By contrast, Ingebrigtsen has competed in eight.

Kerr played down the rivalry in his pre-Olympics news conference on Thursday, but after comfortably qualifying through his heat on Friday he had more to say.

"I would like to be defining my career at the end of it," Kerr said.

"I think I'm just getting started.

"Hopefully that's medals, fast times, and fun battles head-to-head so everyone can have their own opinions. I have absolutely have no problems with that, and I'll hopefully be able to be remembered for something slightly different than that."

Kerr beat Ingebrigtsen the last time they competed against each other in the prestigious Bowerman Mile in Eugene, Oregon in May. However, their head-to-head record in the 1500-metres stands 8-1 in favour of the Norwegian.

Rivals Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen are preparing for 1500 metre battle. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

"The problem is people compare me to everyone else, but they should be comparing me to myself from years previous," Kerr added.

"I'm exactly how I did when I came through in to Budapest, into Tokyo, all these different places and that's where I run my best and that's how I compare myself."

Ingebrigtsen, who also qualified for the semifinals, spoke to reporters soon after. He gave his parting take on whether he thinks his pre-Olympic schedule give him an edge.

"It's a running competition. Of course it's an advantage," Ingebrigtsen said.