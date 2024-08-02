Open Extended Reactions

Canada's appeal to be awarded a team figure skating bronze medal from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday, leaving the Russian team in third place.

Led by Kamila Valieva, Russia won gold in the team competition but was downgraded to bronze after the teenager tested positive for a banned substance.

Canada, which finished fourth, had hoped for Russia to be disqualified, which would have put it on the podium.

The United States had previously been moved up to gold and Japan silver.

"While we are disappointed that the ruling does not award Canada the bronze medal, we stand by the efforts and performances of our athletes," Skate Canada said in a statement, adding, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the gold and silver medalists, the United States and Japan."

Even with Valieva's score removed, the Russian team's total was still a point better than the Canadians. A panel of arbitrators from CAS, sport's highest court, deliberated on the appeal by Skate Canada last month and concluded that Valieva was correctly disqualified without any possibility in ISU rules to reallocate points to Canada.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said it too was disappointed with the decision and believed the points should have been reallocated following Valieva's doping sanction.

"It is unfortunate that the CAS did not agree," the COC said. "We applaud Team Canada's figure skaters for having endured this lengthy process with grace, and we admire them for their performance on and off the ice."

The International Olympic Committee signaled that it would not challenge the ruling.

"The IOC has taken note of the CAS ruling and will respect the decision," the IOC said.

The United States and Japan are set to receive their medals in a special ceremony at the Paris Games on Wednesday. The medals will be awarded beneath the Eiffel Tower at the Champions Park site where VIPs watched the Paris opening ceremony.

No team skating medals from 2022 were ever handed out after Valieva was implicated for doping and ultimately banned for four years.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.