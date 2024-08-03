Open Extended Reactions

Emma Wilson won bronze again in Paris. Phil Walter/Getty Images

Team GB's Emma Wilson won a second Olympic windsurfing bronze on Saturday, adding to the medal she won in Tokyo three years ago.

The Briton looked distraught after the final, holding her head in her hands after another third place finish.

Wilson had dominated the early stages of the race, but fell away as Italy's Marta Maggetti grabbed Olympic gold after staging a comeback in the latter stages of the final with a smart strategic split.

Maggetti pumped her fist as she crossed the line and leapt off her board into the Mediterranean in celebration.

The Italian's break away from her rivals in the third leg of four proved decisive, giving her the lead from Britain's Wilson.

Israel's Sharon Kantor, who had been in second place for most of the high-speed chase between the three windsurfers around the bay off Marseille, secured silver.

Wilson, who had dominated the fleet during the qualifying stages, crossed the line some way behind her rivals.