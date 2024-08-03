Open Extended Reactions

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik -- aka "Pommel Horse Guy" -- claimed his second medal of the Paris Olympics on Saturday, earning a bronze medal in the event.

Nedoroscik scored 15.300 points on the apparatus to finish third on the podium behind two-time world champion Rhys McClenaghan, who captured gold and Ireland's first medal in Olympic gymnastics in the process.

Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan took silver with 15.433 points.

Even before his name was announced, McClenaghan had to choke back tears. He then yelled in delight and cried when his winning score of 15.533 points was announced.

Nedoroscik helped the U.S. men earn bronze in the team final earlier this week, clinching the program's first Olympic medal in 16 years with a lights-out routine that made him a viral sensation.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.