Matt Fitzpatrick shot an 81 on Saturday before withdrawing. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of Team GB withdrew from the Olympic men's golf competition after he shot an 81 on Saturday because of a thumb injury.

A statement from the International Golf Federation said Fitzpatrick had a strain in his right thumb going into the tournament at Le Golf National.

Fitzpatrick shot a 64 on Friday to get back to the fringe of contention. The third round left him far behind. He hit into the water for a double bogey on the 13th, and then found the water off the tee and with his third shot on the 15th, taking a quadruple bogey.

Fitzpatrick, who won the U.S. Open at Brookline in 2022, is No. 22 in the world rankings. His last victory was the Dunhill Links Championship in the autumn of 2023.

His Team GB teammate Tommy Fleetwood is in contention heading into the final day at Le Golf National, one shot behind leaders Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.