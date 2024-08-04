Open Extended Reactions

SEINE-SAINT-DENIS, France -- After eight years of waiting, the Refugee Olympic Team will win its first medal at an Olympic Games this week.

A portion of the team watched on and jumped with joy as boxer Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba fought in the women's 75-kilogram quarterfinal, which she won against Davina Michel of France via unanimous decision, guaranteeing at least a bronze medal.

Ngamba is now fighting to improve the color of the medal. Should she win her semifinal, she'll fight for gold in Saturday's final. The two fighters who lose in the semifinals are both awarded bronze medals.

Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba celebrates after winning her 75kg quarterfinal match, ensuring that she will become the Refugee Olympic Team's first medalist. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

"I hope I can change the medal in my next fight," Ngamba said. "It means the world to me."

She next faces either Atheyna Bylon of Panama or Poland's Elzbieta Wojcik.

Ngamba was dealt a tough draw, needing to overcome No. 3 seed Tammara Thibeault of Canada in the first round. When she came through that via a split decision, she faced another big test against Michel, the No. 6 seed. However, she dominated each round and came away with a comfortable victory.

"I want to say to all the refugees around the world ... keep on believing in yourself, you can achieve whatever you put your mind to," Ngamba said.

Ngamba, who was born in Cameroon, is gay and cannot return to her home country, where homosexuality is outlawed. She currently lives in Bolton, England.