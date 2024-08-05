Open Extended Reactions

SAINT-DENIS, France -- With longtime powerhouse Russia not competing at the Olympics after the invasion of Ukraine, artistic swimming opened Monday at the Paris Games with a rare dose of unpredictability.

China led after the team technical routine with 313.5538 points, followed by Spain (287.1475), Italy (277.8304) and France (277.7925).

Russia began a run of dominance at the 2000 Sydney Games, winning every Olympic gold since then in the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming -- 12 straight victories in all.

Team China led the field in artistic swimming after their technical routine in the Paris Olympic Games. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

But the country has been largely shunned on the international sports stage since launching its war on Ukraine. Russia has not entered an artistic swimming team at a major competition since the Tokyo Olympics.

Men were eligible for the team event for the first time at these Games, but none of the 10 teams picked a male swimmer.

The team competition continues Tuesday with the free routine, followed by the acrobatic routine Wednesday to decide the gold.