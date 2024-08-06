Open Extended Reactions

Jack Robinson has claimed silver in Olympic surfing, falling to local Kauli Vaast in the gold medal match in Tahiti.

The Margaret River-raised surfer beat three-time world champion Gabriel Medina of Brazil earlier on Tuesday to claim a place in showpiece final.

But he fell 17.67 to 7.83 in the decider to the popular Vaast, who grew up kilometres from Teahupo'o, first riding the infamous break at age eight.

Vaast's victory will be richly celebrated in French Polynesia, hosting the Olympic surfing around 15,700 kilometres from Paris.

Earlier in the competition, he produced the one of the highest-scoring waves of the Olympics -- a 9.87 barrel ride during an early heat -- and knocked out world No.1 John John Florence. ED SLOANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In calmer conditions than earlier in the tournament, Vaast uncovered the best waves and surfed two long barrels in two minutes, scoring a mighty 9.50 and 8.17.

Robinson replied with a 7.83 barrel run of his own, but needing a 9.84 to overtake Vaast, he couldn't find wave worthy of an attempt.

Still, the Western Australian should be hugely satisfied with his efforts in French Polynesia,

Earlier in the competition, he produced the one of the highest-scoring waves of the Olympics -- a 9.87 barrel ride during an early heat -- and knocked out world No.1 John John Florence in the round-of-16.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Robinson also defeated countryman Ethan Ewing in an all-Aussie quarterfinal before waiting out three lay days up to the high-stakes Tuesday.

By beating Medina and winning silver, he produced Australia's best result in Olympic surfing, after Owen Wright won bronze at the discipline's first Games in Tokyo 2021.

Medina recovered to win the bronze medal in Tahiti, three years after he lost the previous bronze medal match to Wright.