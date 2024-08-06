Open Extended Reactions

It's Day 11 in Paris but the action does not stop! It's a huge day on the track and field with hurdles, long jump, javelin, and a host of repechage races to keep you busy, before Melissa Wu and Ellie Cole contest the women's 10m platform diving final. Matt Wearn is also chasing back-to-back golds in the men's dinghy race, after his success in the sailing event in Tokyo.

More gold will be on the line in the skateboarding with Aussies Ruby Trew and Arisa Trew contesting the women's park prelims ahead of the final at 1:30 a.m. [AEST]. Over in the cycling, Australia's men's team sprint are back after setting the third fastest qualifying time. They'll race China for a spot in the gold medal ride off.

Meanwhile, the Boomers have a huge quarterfinal date with NBA star Nikola Jokic and Serbia, which starts at 10:30 p.m. [AEST].

Keep up with all the day's action in our live blog below.

