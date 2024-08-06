Open Extended Reactions

Team Special Olympics GB will compete in Turin next year. Team Special Olympics GB

Team Special Olympics GB have named 10 athletes with intellectual disability to compete in the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025.

The Games, which take place in March next year, happen quadrennially and see more than 1,500 athletes from 103 countries compete in eight winter sports.

Special Olympics Great Britain is a registered charity and its 10-person team will compete in the Alpine Skiing and Figure Skating competitions in Turin.

All 10 athletes selected too part in the the first Special Olympics GB National Winter Games in Folgaria, Italy earlier this year.

"It's a fantastic achievement for an athlete to represent their nation at any level of any sport," Laura Baxter, Chief Executive of Special Olympics GB, said.

"By having an intellectual disability, all 10 of our athletes have overcome barriers and significant challenges to be able to participate in their sport, and to now be able to enjoy such an incredible sporting and life experience.

"Competing at a Special Olympics World Games is often a catalyst to transforming the life of someone with an intellectual disability, often developing new confidence and skills that can support their independence and careers."

Special Olympics was founded in 1969 with an aim to to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. ESPN and The Walt Disney company have a nearly 40-year old relationship with Special Olympics and is the global programming partner and Presenting Sponsor of Special Olympics Unified Sports®.

Team Special Olympics GB Squad:

Emma Ronald, Emily Plant, Matthew Evans, Anthony Hibbard, Ayesha Franks, Annabelle Lamb, Cameron de Vial, Stefan Nakoneczny, Stephanie Gott, Oliver Snook