PARIS -- Australia's Arisa Trew scored a 93.18 on her final run to win gold in women's park skateboarding Tuesday at the Paris Olympics.

The 14-year-old Trew was in third place before she executed a superb third run, highlighted by a pair of 540s -- a trick with 1½ rotations in midair -- to vault into first.

"I'm so excited right now," Trew told reporters. "It's just crazy."

Japan's Cocona Hiraki was in front through two rounds after scoring a 91.98 on her first run, but she had dropped to third going into her final chance. The 15-year-old responded with her best run of the day -- a 92.63 to earn her second silver medal.

Hiraki was just 12 when she won silver when the sport debuted at the Tokyo Olympics.

Hiraki edged Britain's Sky Brown, who earned a 92.31 on her third run to take bronze for the second Olympic medal for the 16-year-old. She became the country's youngest medal winner in Tokyo when she also won bronze in the event at 13 years, 28 days old.

"It's definitely nerve-wracking with that audience out there," Brown said.

Brazil's Dora Varella finished fourth at 89.14, and Heili Sirvio of Finland was fifth at 88.89.

American Bryce Wettstein, who blew bubbles as she was introduced and strummed a ukulele between runs, was sixth at 88.12.

Tokyo gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi, who is 22, did not qualify for the finals after posting a best score of 79.70 in the prelims to finish 10th.

China's Haohao Zheng finished 18th out of 22 skateboarders with a score of 63.19. At 11 years old, Zheng is the youngest athlete in the Paris Games and the youngest athlete ever to compete for China in the Olympics.

"I'm quite scared of colliding with the other skaters because I feel smaller, and I could easily get pushed out," Zheng said. "I'm just trying my best to survive out there."

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.