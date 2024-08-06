Open Extended Reactions

Skateboarder Arisa Trew says it's "insane" to be Australia's youngest Olympic gold medallist.

Aged 14 years and 86 days, Trew won the women's park in Paris on Tuesday to eclipse Australia's previous youngest medallist, swimmer Sandra Morgan.

Morgan was 14 years and 184 days old when she won gold in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

"I got told by a few people that I'm Australia's youngest gold medallist, which is, like, pretty insane," Trew said.

"And really cool, because that's, like, who I'm representing and, like, it's just amazing.

"It's just, like, super cool that I have won the gold medal because it has been like a dream.

"I'm just, like, so excited."

Arisa Trew wins gold in the women's park final. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Trew captured Australia's 14th gold medal of the Paris Games with an audacious and daring final run, highlighted by a 540 - a trick with one and a half rotations in midair - at La Concorde in central Paris.

The Cairns-born skater's last bid for glory scored 93.18 to pip Japan's Cocona Kiraki (92.63) and Great Britain's Sky Brown (92.31).

"I was just, like, thinking on my final run that I had to land it no matter what," Trew said.

Her sensational final run lifted her from the bronze medal position.

She crashed on the first of her three runs and scored just 35.53.

On her second run, Trew rose into third with a score of 90.11.

Fellow Australian skateboarder Ruby Trew, no relation to Arisa, failed to make the final.

Arisa Trew is the youngest on Australia's team in Paris and the nation's seventh-youngest Olympian in history.

Her gold-medal feats followed a shaky qualifying session when the Queensland teen qualified for the final ranked six of the eight skaters.

But her triumph continues an eye-catching stretch of form: she won Olympic qualifying events in Shanghai and Budapest to punch her ticket to Paris.

The victory for Trew, who started skateboarding seven years ago, follows her winning this year's Laureus World Sports Award for Action Sportsperson of the Year.

Last year she became the first female skateboarder to successfully execute a 720 trick, which involves two full rotations, in a competition.

Australia's youngest Olympian is rower Ian Johnston, who was aged 13 years and 75 days old when he competed in coxed fours at the 1960 Rome Games.