Gold-medal-winning Olympic gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey are heading back to school.

Chiles and Carey, part of the "Golden Girls" squad led by Simone Biles that soared to gold in Paris last week, both announced they are returning to college.

Chiles, who also earned a bronze in the floor exercise on Monday, is heading back to UCLA. Carey, who boosted her career Olympic medal total to three by also earning bronze on vault, is returning to Oregon State.

Carey has one year of eligibility remaining; Chiles will have two after she redshirted last season to prepare for a shot at the Olympics.

"You all have been waiting for it -- I am returning back to UCLA to represent the Bruins for my two remaining years of college," Chiles told NBC's "Today." "So you guys will see me back in Pauley [Pavilion] this season."

American gold medal-winning gymnasts Jade Carey (left) and Jordan Chiles will be returning to their college programs at Oregon State and UCLA, respectively. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Both have talked extensively about how they have thrived in a college environment. Carey pointed to her comfort in competing for the Beavers as one of the reasons she remained in school while prepping for the Olympics at the same time.

Chiles has said that leaving school was difficult but necessary for her training, and that she made it a point to try and stay close to the program during her sabbatical.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.