Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Ukraine wrestler Zhan Beleniuk used his last Olympics to speak out against Russia's invasion of his country.

The 33-year-old member of the Ukraine parliament retired from wresting after earning a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman category Thursday at the Paris Games. He defeated Poland's Arkadiusz Kulynycz 3-1 in the 87-kilogram category, and then placed his shoes in the center of the mat to symbolize the end.

Beleniuk earned Olympic gold in 2021 and silver in 2016, and he is a two-time world champion. Though he was pleased to win another medal, his response was muted. He said more than 500 Ukrainian athletes have been killed by Russians, and he asked the world to support his country against a much larger nation with more resources.

"Today, I am very happy that I can take the medal," he said. "But for me, as a Ukrainian citizen, as a Ukrainian athlete, it is very important that Ukraine should be in the future. Because we don't know about our future, unfortunately."

Zhan Beleniuk earned Olympic gold in 2021 and silver in 2016, and he is a two-time world champion. Kadir Caliskan - United World Wrestling/Getty Images

Amid his serious message, Beleniuk managed to find a moment of humor. From a competitive standpoint, he noted that he would be 37 by the Los Angeles Games in 2028. When asked why he was retiring, he paused, and then drew laughter with a simple answer: "I'm old."

Beleniuk said he'll have many roles going forward -- citizen, politician and friend. He said he wants to spend more time supporting other athletes.

Another Ukrainian athlete, Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov, lost to Iran's Saeid Esmaeili in the gold medal match at 67 kg right before Beleniuk's match. Nasibov said through an interpreter that he considers Beleniuk a close friend who "has achieved everything."

"It was a beautiful career, and I wish everyone to have such a magnificent end of their career," Nasibov said.

Nasibov shared Beleniuk's muted response about his silver medal, saying he did not feel joy. But he said he realizes that his success brings some joy to others.

"That's why this medal is so precious for me -- I am sharing it with my country," he said. "I am sharing it with everyone who is at war now, with all the soldiers who protect our country and who protect our sleep."