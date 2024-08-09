Check out how Great Britain's women's team won silver in the 4x100m final, while the men took bronze. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

SAINT-DENIS, France -- Team GB's 4x100-metre relay teams won two medals on Friday as the women's quartet secured silver before the men earned bronze.

Dina Asher-Smith, Imani Lansquiot, Amy Hunt and Daryll Neita delivered an impressive performance on a wet track at the Stade de France.

Asher-Smith got the side off to a rapid start before Lansquiot and Hunt put Neita in a position to deliver a medal down the home straight.

Neita was leading with just 50 metres to go, but Team USA's Sha'carri Richardson showed why she is one of the fastest women in the world and steamed into the lead to take gold.

There was protest lodged against Team GB over a potential lane infrigement, but World Athletics later confirmed it had been declined.

"We're all so proud and so happy. We've worked so hard for this. So to be challenging not just for a medal but challenging for a gold is phenomenal," Asher-Smith said. "I just wanted to get to Imani first, I wanted to make sure I handed over to her with nobody in sight. I wanted to hand the baton in first and I set up the ladies for a phenomenal run.

"Bianca [Williams] and Desiree [Henry] get to be on the podium [because they ran in the heats] with us which is so special.

"I love how the championships are giving everyone medals and letting the full squad get their moment because this is truly a team effort, not just us four and those two but we've worked so hard as a women's relay squad since 2012 and for the last 10 years we've been pushing and we know we're that good but we had to put the work in. So to be able for us all to step on the podium with everyone will be a special moment."

Team GB's sprinters won two Olympic 4x100-metre relay medals on Friday in Paris. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The silver medal is an improvement on the pair of bronzes the women's relay team picked up from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

"I was not going to let these ladies down," Neita said. "As soon as I got it I was like 'go go go' and to be leaving with an Olympic silver medal and be on the podium, representing Great Britain, we are so proud. "We're so happy and it's been such an amazing atmosphere in the stadium and we've got a medal!"

The men's quartet of Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Zharnel Hughes won bronze, thanks in part to a superb final leg from Hughes.

It would have been the men's second straight 4x100-metre relay medal in as many Games, but they were disqualified after Tokyo 2020 due to a doping violation from Chijindu Ujah.

"It's phenomenal. It's like a changing of the guard," Mitchell-Blake said.

"I'm fortunate enough to have been part of a couple of quartets and we have some younger guys who have performed phenomenally this year and it's been a good mixture of experience and youth and exuberance and we've had opportunities thanks to the National Lottery to do camps to prepare for this.

"We're one of the best trained teams in the world so we always find a way to step up when it matters most."