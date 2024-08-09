Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed a protest by the Italian Swimming Federation over the ejection of Francesco Condemi from Italy's quarterfinal loss to Hungary in the men's water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics.

The 20-year-old Condemi was excluded for a violent action with 2:22 left in the second quarter Wednesday night. Krisztian Manhercz made the ensuing penalty shot, giving Hungary a 4-2 lead. Hungary also received a 4-minute power play, but it did not score during that stretch.

The game went to a penalty shootout, and Hungary advanced with a 12-10 victory.

"It was a really tough game for both teams," Manhercz said after Hungary's win. "The brutality call in the second quarter really changed the game."

As part of its protest, the swimming federation asked for the cancellation of the sanctions imposed on Condemi and the final result of the quarterfinal. It wanted the match against Hungary to be replayed from the point of Condemi's exclusion.

The protest was rejected by World Aquatics on Thursday. The decision was appealed to CAS, which dismissed the application on Friday.

Italy has one game left at the Olympics on Saturday. It has dropped three in a row after opening with four straight victories.