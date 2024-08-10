Open Extended Reactions

The family holiday in Croatia can wait -- Kaylee McKeown is needed back in Paris..

The swimmer will be alongside sailor Matt Wearn as the Australian flag bearers at Sunday's Olympic closing ceremony.

McKeown was having a post-Games break in Croatia when Australian chef de mission Anna Meares rang with the job offer.

"When Anna asked the question I responded 'are you serious?'" McKeown said.

"Mum goes 'wait, what ya kidding?'. Everyone was just completely in shock. They were obviously extremely proud.

"There are so many athletes that deserve the same honour and opportunity. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I couldn't be more thankful."

Wearn has come from the Olympic sailing venue at Marseille to Paris with his Belgian wife Emma, also a sailor at the Games.

"We've had a few tears in our eyes, we both know what it means to represent our country, and how much of an honour this is," Wearn said.

"There's a few tears shed, it's still sinking in. Emma keeps repeating it, that I'm going to carry the flag, but it doesn't seem real yet."

The two flag bearers made history at the Paris Games, with McKeown becoming Australia's first four-time individual gold medallist when the swimmer defended her 100m and 200m backstroke titles.

Wearn is the first sailor to successfully defend the Olympic men's dinghy title, having recovered from a bad bout of long COVID-19 two years ago.

"Kaylee's performances speak for themselves, to become Australia's first four-time individual Olympic champion is extraordinary," Meares said.

"Her results are exceptional, but her character, her personality and her charm really resonate with what makes this Australian Olympic team so special.

"Matt has shown incredible resilience to defend his Olympic title. Understanding the challenges he has overcome to be here in Paris, is a great testament to the athlete and person Matt is.

"He is very humble, despite making Olympic history as the first man to win the laser class back-to-back."

Australia has won a record 18 gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

Canoe slalom great Jess Fox and hockey veteran Eddie Ockenden were the Australian flag bearers at the opening ceremony.